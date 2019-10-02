Putin Slams Greta: Go Tell Third-World Why They Must Stay Poor Unlike Sweden

Russian President Putin criticized climate alarmist Greta Thunberg by stating that people in Africa “want to live at the same wealth level as in Sweden.”

“I may disappoint you but I don’t share the common excitement about the speech by Greta Thunberg,” he told an energy forum in Moscow on Wednesday. “No one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex and different and … people in Africa or in many Asian countries want to live at the same wealth level as in Sweden.”

“…Go and explain to developing countries why they should continue living in poverty and not be like Sweden,” he added.

Putin also suggested Thunberg was being exploited by activist groups to push a narrative, stating that while young people who pay attention to environmental issues should be supported, “when someone is using children and teenagers in personal interests, it only deserves to be condemned.”

As we mentioned last week, Thunberg has been largely lecturing Western countries on cutting their carbon emissions while practically ignoring China, which is not only one of the world’s largest polluters in a variety of metrics but is also an economic rival to the West.

In the past, China and India were both given special exemptions in “climate change” treaties which gave them unique economic advantages over the US while doing practically little to combat “global warming.”

Furthermore, Thunberg seemed to run short on words after exhausting talking points during a recent press conference.

“The point now is political power,” said TV host Tucker Carlson. “You gin up a crisis and you demand the population submits to your will, or else.”

“If you do that, you don’t need to fight fair or acknowledge democracy or even make a rational case for your position. You do whatever it takes. You’ll even use children if it helps.”



