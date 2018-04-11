Putin Urges Netanyahu Not to Take Action in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday not to take action in Syria.

According to the Kremlin press-service, Putin’s request was made during a phone call between the two leaders.

“Upon an initiative of the Israeli side, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” the statement said. “The Syrian issue was discussed, including in connection with the recent missile strikes on the T-4 airfield in Homs by the Israeli Air Force.”

Putin reportedly “stressed the fundamental importance of respecting the sovereignty of Syria” before asking Netanyahu to refrain from destabilizing action that could pose a threat to its security.

The conversation follows a missile attack against an air base in central Syria on Monday which reportedly killed at least 14 people. Russia and Syria have since blamed Israel fighter jets for carrying out the attack.

Tensions in the war-torn region reached a fever pitch Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Russia on Twitter for its alliance with Assad.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria,” Trump tweeted. “Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

The United States and its Western allies have blamed the Assad government for using chemical weapons against the Syrian town of Douma Saturday, killing women and children in the process.

Both Syria and Russia have denied the claim, blaming the United States instead for being involved in the attack.

The threats come as reports indicate the Trump administration is preparing for a large-scale attack against dozens of targets in Syria.

