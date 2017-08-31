Pyongyang 'sentences' Four S.Korean Journalists to Death

Pyongyang has sentenced four South Korean journalists to death for book reviews that insulted the North, state media said Thursday.

The Chosun Ilbo and the Dong-A Ilbo, both of them conservative newspapers, reviewed the new Korean edition of “North Korea Confidential”, a book by two Seoul-based British journalists first published in 2015.

The work details the growing role of the market in daily lives in the North, where South Korean television dramas are circulated on the black market, and fashion items and hairstyles from the South are copied.

Those caught in possession of DVDs or USBs containing South Korean TV dramas can bribe their way out of any trouble, it says.

