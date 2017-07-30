Share
A recent congressional subcommittee on foreign affairs tore into the terror hub ignored by previous administrations that is Qatar.

But Qatar isn’t backing down from its support of accelerating horror, as it takes its case to the United Nations – the very organization behind the genocidal replacement migration policies allowing Qatar funded terrorists to enter Europe undetected.

Regardless of Qatar’s continuing scapegoat status. It is abundantly clear that the powers that be in the Gulf States are just buying time with one hand as they continue to give western civilization a big middle finger with the other. Jon Bowne reports.

