Qatar-Run Al Jazeera Posts Video Attacking Alabama Law. The Middle Eastern Country Jails Women For Abortion

Middle Eastern news outlet Al Jazeera posted a Facebook video portraying Alabama abortion legislation as dangerous, but Al Jazeera’s home country of Qatar imprisons women for unauthorized abortions.

The Facebook video describes abortion legislation, H.B. 314, the state’s governor signed into law Wednesday. “People are going to die,” Helmi Henkin, an abortion rights activist, said in the video posted Wednesday.

Al Jazeera did not portray a person in favor of H.B. 34 in the video.

Al Jazeera is based out of Doha, Qatar, a country where abortions are not permitted in almost all cases. Qatari law mandates that women who procure abortions “without medical necessity” be sentenced up to three years of prison time, according to the Al Meezan Qatar Legal Portal. Men or doctors who procure abortions for Qatari women can be sentenced to 10 years of prison time.


Serial killers have long revealed their love of murder in many interviews. Alex breaks down how the left treats their indoctrination and poisoning of children with the same cold and murderous spirit of actual serial killers.

Qatar is one out of 33 developing countries that ban abortion except in cases where abortions would preserve the health of the mother, according to a 2017 report from the Guttmacher Institute, a nonprofit that globally pushes sexual and reproductive health and rights. Guttmacher noted Qatar makes exceptions for abortions when there are fetal anomalies, which are commonly referred to as birth defects that could affect the pregnancy or the child’s quality of life.

Read more


Related Articles

EU ON BRINK: Majority of voters believe Brussels will COLLAPSE as countries go to war

EU ON BRINK: Majority of voters believe Brussels will COLLAPSE as countries go to war

World News
Comments
EU Court Stops Deportations of Migrants Even If They Are Security Threats

EU Court Stops Deportations of Migrants Even If They Are Security Threats

World News
Comments

WashPo: ‘Trump, Frustrated by Advisers, Is Not Convinced The Time Is Right to Attack Iran’

World News
comments

Tucker Carlson: ‘The Usual Suspects’ Are ‘Agitating’ For War With Iran

World News
comments

German Government Classifies as Secret Number of ‘Refugees’ Arriving By Plane

World News
comments

Comments