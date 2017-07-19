Qatar, Saudi Arabia to Islamize One of Europe's Greatest Cathedrals

Muslim supremacists seem to have fantasies — as well as a long history — of converting Christian sites to Islamic ones.

Take, for example, Saint-Denis, the Gothic cathedral named for the first Christian bishop of Paris who was buried there in 250, and the burial place of Charles Martel, whose victory stopped the Muslim invasion of France in 732. Now, according to the scholar Gilles Kepel, this burial place of most of France’s kings and queens is “the Mecca in Islam of France.” The French Islamists are dreaming of taking it over and replacing the church bells with the call of the muezzin.

Now it is the turn of Spain’s greatest Catholic site, the Cathedral of Córdoba. Spanish “leftists” and secularists would now, it seems, like to convert to Islam the cathedral of Córdoba, the symbol of a time when “Islam was on the verge of turning the Mediterranean into a Muslim lake.” Now that Islam is again conquering large swaths of the Middle East and Africa, is it not a coincidence that this campaign is gaining ground?

