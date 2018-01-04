Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2018

Image Credits: Eddie Yip, Flickr.

The year 2018 will be a hard one to view the annual Quadrantid meteor shower as its peak this week on Wednesday (Jan. 3) will come just after the full moon overnight on Jan. 1 and 2.

That Full Wolf moon will be a supermoon, the largest and brightest of 2018, with the moon’s brilliant light likely outshining all but the brightest Quadrantids.

According to long-time meteor observer Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society, the Quadrantids run from Dec. 22 to Jan. 17, with a sharp peak on Jan. 3.

