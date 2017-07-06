Qualcomm Asks US To Ban iPhone Imports

Chip maker Qualcomm is asking U.S. trade authorities to ban imports of Apple products, including iPhones, that don’t use its processors.

Qualcomm said Thursday it will formally request that the U.S. International Trade Commission temporarily ban the imports to “stop Apple’s unlawful and unfair use of Qualcomm’s technology.”

The company is accusing Apple of infringing on its patents.

“Qualcomm’s inventions are at the heart of every iPhone and extend well beyond modem technologies or cellular standards,” Qualcomm general counsel Don Rosenberg said in a statement.

“The patents we are asserting represent six important technologies, out of a portfolio of thousands, and each is vital to iPhone functions. Apple continues to use Qualcomm’s technology while refusing to pay for it.”

The chip maker is also suing Apple to prevent it from selling any of products that have already been imported.

