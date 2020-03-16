Quarantined? Pass Time With These Infectious Coronavirus Memes

The American public has been advised to quarantine themselves amid the coronavirus outbreak as restaurants, bars and stores across the country shutter to prevent further virus spread.

With so many Americans now holed up at home, they don’t have much else do to other than share hilarious #QuarantineLife memes reflecting their new reality of isolated living in the age of the Wuhan coronavirus.

When she has corona and you still wonna smash it😅😅😂😂😂😂#COVID19KE #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/6RYiDa3u8p — Mjengo Specialist (@Mbaka254) March 16, 2020

just realized that my normal everyday lifestyle is what everyone else calls “quarantine” #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/NIgitblLiP — 🌴 (@vxxxdhxxx) March 16, 2020

Time Square looking empty right know, this is absolutely wild #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/vJGoKo6NtU — Daryl Dust (@DarylDust) March 16, 2020

Me and my sister after we eat all of our food 2 days into quarantine: #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/wD4oD1ZTXo — Angie (@angiesey02) March 16, 2020

Even my dog was stockpiling supplies this weekend. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/v2XQyiGOCU — Veronica Garza (@veros_broke) March 16, 2020

#QuarantineLife Not sure it was wise to give this many people days of self reflection. pic.twitter.com/4rEAjScHrm — BM (@BlackMagicSama) March 16, 2020

We introverts have been preparing for this our whole lives.#QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/mo8lzODtpg — Blake Linton (@BlakeLinton) March 16, 2020

The kids visiting Nanny & RaRa in the rain today: from a safe distance. Thankfully grandparents are well and happy. “We watched mass from a laptop this morning”, so they’re happy out 🙂. Our new norm: #SocialDistancing #CoronaIreland #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/xl6lTzu0uJ — Valerie Leahy (@val868594) March 16, 2020

i wish i was in Italy rn they’re all just vibing 😔 #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/mAuoC3OLob — م🔆 (@BatataaMe2liye) March 16, 2020

#QuarantineLife A picture is worth a thousand tweets ! pic.twitter.com/sd47QsBq1o — Ali (@AliAfSaleh) March 16, 2020

Can’t wait for every conference call the next 6 weeks to look like this #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/Xe2gfBaQVw — ebnjsandwich (@ebnjsandwich1) March 16, 2020

Missing your sweetheart, but you’re both locked in? Be her Prince Charmin, and send a thoughtful gift that she’ll really love. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/EvfJ8oM6I2 — Quantum Flux, PhD. (@QuantumFlux1964) March 16, 2020

#QuarantineLife

A couple of weeks of isolation with family. What can go wrong? pic.twitter.com/toy23L2nDe — Hello ALI (@dorru12) March 16, 2020

Trying to play my part and stay home, but now I know how Ariel felt. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/cODbfxN6vg — Bryan Namba (@bryantnamba) March 16, 2020

Ate all my snacks in 1 day that were supposed to last me weeks #LALockdown #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/b5WXPir4Xp — NeedForBeans (@needforbeans) March 16, 2020

Now I know that my daily lifestyle is called “quarantine”. 😅😂😂#QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/2IE9miwHOC — Ricardo Monis (@rickmonis) March 16, 2020

me trying not to get infected while grocery shopping #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/lh16iMk3ix — Kelly 🌻❤️ (@kelly_179) March 16, 2020

Ordering pizza during a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/KvaBOGtM6W — Nate Armbruster (@natecomedy) March 16, 2020

