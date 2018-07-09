Quasar Blasts Brightest Emissions Ever Observed

A newfound quasar is blasting out the brightest radio emissions ever observed in the early universe, new research reports.

Quasars, the brightest objects in the cosmos, are comprised of giant black holes gobbling up matter at the hearts of massive galaxies. Quasars emit mostly radio waves, which have the longest wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum, much longer than those of visible light.

The newly discovered quasar, called PSO J352.4034-15.3373, lies nearly 13 billion light-years from Earth — meaning its radio emissions have zoomed through space for about 13 billion years before reaching our planet.

Read more