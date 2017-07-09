Queen Elizabeth hires first ever black assistant

A new personal assistant selected by the Queen is to become the first black equerry in British history.

Major Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, a Ghanaian-born officer who fought in the Afghanistan war, will fill one of the most important roles in the royal household, The Times reports.

As an equerry, Major Twumasi-Ankrah – known as “TA” to his friends – will act as one of the Queen’s most-trusted attendants, assisting her with official engagements and welcoming high profile guests to royal residences.

Historically, the role was created for someone to look after the cavalry’s horses, but in modern times an equerry is expected to be publicly visible as an aide at the Queen’s side.

