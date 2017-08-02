Queen Elizabeth Knocks Back Four Drinks a Day

Image Credits: Anwar Hussein/WireImage.

She’s got a royally high tolerance.

Queen Elizabeth II — she of excellent hats and corgis — knocks back a hearty four drinks a day, according to a report.

The 91-year-old British sovereign’s day of tippling begins in the morning, when she downs a gin and Dubonnet cocktail with lemon and ice, former royal chef Darren McGrady said, according to Travel+Leisure magazine.

Next, the queen enjoys a glass of wine or champagne with her lunch — which is usually a fish dish, such as grilled Dover sole with spinach, or a simple piece of grilled chicken, according to reports.

WATCH: The Nazi British Crown

