Recently, all it took for the Ebola virus to jump over the border between the Congo and Uganda was an infected group of six people to cross via a footpath. Since then a 5-year-old boy on the Ugandan side died from the Ebola disease after vomiting up blood.

Check out Infowars’ amazing coverage of migrants from the Ebola-ridden Congo brought to San Antonio, Texas, before given vouchers to move further into the US: