Questions over why Minnesota cops had body cameras off during shooting of Australian woman

The Minneapolis police officers who arrived at Justine Damond’s home shortly before she was shot and killed on Saturday did not have their body cameras on — in violation of department policy — and the American Civil Liberties Union wants to know why.

The Minneapolis Police Dept. requires any officer involved in using force to activate a body camera, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported late Sunday, noting that, when activated, the body cameras feature a 30-second buffer — which allows whatever occurred in the crucial 30 seconds before the camera was activated to still be recorded. The ACLU has called for penalties against the officers for not starting their units.

Authorities released no new details about what led to the shooting of Damond, whose fiancé said she had called 911 to report what she believed was a sexual assault in an alley near her home.

The Hennepin County medical examiner said late Monday that Damond died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Read more