Quick US Green Cards Available to Indians - Very Expensive

Indians are discovering a quick — though super-expensive — way around the long wait for an American permanent residency.

In a small conference room in a plush New Delhi hotel, a small audience is listening to a presentation on the quickest route to realizing the American dream.

The U.S. firm AVG America Investments — run by Shalabh Kumar’s family, the largest Indian-American donor to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign — is trying to woo these people to spend $500,000 to secure a green card or permanent residency in the United States.

