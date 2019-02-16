Meme Maker @CarpeDonktum and Fair Use Advocates Call on Trump Campaign to Sue After Video with R.E.M. Song is Disabled on Twitter

The day started out pretty epic for Culttture’s Carpe Donktum with the President of the United States tweeting out his video.

with the President of the United States tweeting out his video. Carpe Donktum is a meme consultant and also sits on the editorial board of Culttture.

Universal Music Publishing Group filed a copyright claim through Twitter, forcing the platform’s cooperation. Standard operating procedure for social media companies.

filed a copyright claim through Twitter, forcing the platform’s cooperation. Standard operating procedure for social media companies. R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills and Carpe Donktum exchanged a series of tweets with Donktum believing it was settled. Hours later the video was disabled worldwide on Twitter.

bassist and Carpe Donktum exchanged a series of tweets with Donktum believing it was settled. Hours later the video was disabled worldwide on Twitter. Mills had wrote, “So the meme’s fair use. I LOVE the 1st Amendment! Meme away, folks.” Looks like Universal didn’t respect the artist’s wishes.

Let’s do it. Have fun. Sorry about the asshole part. @CarpeDonktum https://t.co/9PuubYvRkX — Mike Mills (@m_millsey) February 16, 2019

Carpe Donktum went live via Periscope a little before midnight, central standard time.

Twitter has Censored an Official Message from the President of the United States #StopTheBias https://t.co/68k8WCGfK6 — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 16, 2019

Culttture’s Editorial Consultant Ali Alexander has called on Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale to file a suit in New York City.

Twitter has honored a copyright claim and censored @realDonaldTrump.@CarpeDonktum needs to write @parscale a letter licensing art. NYC judges are great with Fair Use and repurposing of artwork. Trump campaign should sue REM song copyright holder. Let's do it for the culture. — Ali Alexander 🇺🇸 (@ali) February 16, 2019

Freelance journalist Nick Monroe who tracks internet and censorship issues echoed the same sentiment.

when REM made TWEETS joining the side of DEMOCRATS, who were the subject of the video in question THEY BECAME PART OF THE PARODY ITSELF THEREFORE FAIR USE THUS FAIR USE https://t.co/E36JKQ45vF

THUS GAME ON https://t.co/ELLtSeyTjg pic.twitter.com/mQwr1FMOE5 — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) February 16, 2019

Twitter was forced to comply with a DMCA request from Universal to take down a video containing political commentary/satire by @CarpeDonktum that Trump posted because of music used in it. This is a Fair Use issue that’s been affecting content creators and Trump needs to fight it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 16, 2019

So the meme’s fair use. I LOVE the 1st Amendment! Meme away, folks. But that takes nothing away from what a fraudulent con man @realDonaldTrump is. #WorldLeaderPretend — Mike Mills (@m_millsey) February 15, 2019