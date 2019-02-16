Meme Maker @CarpeDonktum and Fair Use Advocates Call on Trump Campaign to Sue After Video with R.E.M. Song is Disabled on Twitter

- The day started out pretty epic for Culttture’s Carpe Donktum with the President of the United States tweeting out his video.
- Carpe Donktum is a meme consultant and also sits on the editorial board of Culttture.
- Universal Music Publishing Group filed a copyright claim through Twitter, forcing the platform’s cooperation. Standard operating procedure for social media companies.
- R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills and Carpe Donktum exchanged a series of tweets with Donktum believing it was settled. Hours later the video was disabled worldwide on Twitter.
- Mills had wrote, “So the meme’s fair use. I LOVE the 1st Amendment! Meme away, folks.” Looks like Universal didn’t respect the artist’s wishes.
Let’s do it. Have fun. Sorry about the asshole part. @CarpeDonktum https://t.co/9PuubYvRkX
— Mike Mills (@m_millsey) February 16, 2019
Carpe Donktum went live via Periscope a little before midnight, central standard time.
Twitter has Censored an Official Message from the President of the United States #StopTheBias https://t.co/68k8WCGfK6
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 16, 2019
Culttture’s Editorial Consultant Ali Alexander has called on Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale to file a suit in New York City.
Twitter has honored a copyright claim and censored @realDonaldTrump.@CarpeDonktum needs to write @parscale a letter licensing art.
NYC judges are great with Fair Use and repurposing of artwork.
Trump campaign should sue REM song copyright holder.
Let's do it for the culture.
— Ali Alexander 🇺🇸 (@ali) February 16, 2019
Freelance journalist Nick Monroe who tracks internet and censorship issues echoed the same sentiment.
when REM made TWEETS joining the side of DEMOCRATS, who were the subject of the video in question
THEY BECAME PART OF THE PARODY ITSELF
THEREFORE FAIR USE
THUS FAIR USE https://t.co/E36JKQ45vF
THUS GAME ON https://t.co/ELLtSeyTjg pic.twitter.com/mQwr1FMOE5
— Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) February 16, 2019
Twitter was forced to comply with a DMCA request from Universal to take down a video containing political commentary/satire by @CarpeDonktum that Trump posted because of music used in it. This is a Fair Use issue that’s been affecting content creators and Trump needs to fight it.
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 16, 2019
So the meme’s fair use. I LOVE the 1st Amendment! Meme away, folks. But that takes nothing away from what a fraudulent con man @realDonaldTrump is. #WorldLeaderPretend
— Mike Mills (@m_millsey) February 15, 2019
This is not the fault of Twitter or even R.E.M.
Universal owns the rights to the song and they disrespected the Internet, R.E.M., @CarpeDonktum and the President of the United States when they filed a FALSE DMCA notice to take down a work that had been repurposed and Fair Use.
— Ali Alexander 🇺🇸 (@ali) February 16, 2019