R. Kelly Arrested in Chicago on Federal Sex-Crime Charges - Report

Image Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images.

Grammy Award-winning singer R. Kelly, who already faces state sexual assault charges, has been arrested in Chicago on federal charges after having been indicted there and in Brooklyn, New York, a law enforcement source said on Friday.

The source, who requested anonymity because the indictments were still under seal, declined to characterize the nature of the charges. NBC News, citing unidentified law enforcement officials, said they were for alleged sex crimes.

E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images

Kelly, 52, an R&B singer, was arrested on Thursday by New York police detectives and investigators with the Department of Homeland Security, and is expected to appear before a judge in Chicago later on Friday, the law enforcement source said.

