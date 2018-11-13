Rabbi Warns New Israel-Palestine Conflict Could be Start of Biblical War

Rabbi Pinchas Winston warns that the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine could be the start of a biblical war.

Following a botched Israeli special forces raid miles inside Gaza on Sunday evening, Hamas launched 400 rockets and mortars from Gaza, possibly the largest bombardment ever in that time period.

Israel responded by carrying out more than 100 bombings, including the targeting of a Hamas-run television building.

According to the Times of Israel, large numbers of IDF troops and tanks are now heading to the border with Gaza.

Rabbi Pinchas Winston believes that the latest escalation, which some are calling the most intense to date, could spark the War of Gog and Magog, an “end of days” conflict which precipitates the Messianic Redemption.

“The First World War was set off by the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand. The 2014 War in Gaza was set off by the murder of three young boys. The same is true for the War of Gog and Magog but even more so,” said Winston, adding that the battle “could be more horrifying than anything we could ever imagine” and “unlike anything that came before”.

Winston cited a description of the war by Rabbi Elijah ben Solomon Zalman, who in the 18th century said that it will last 12 minutes and encompass the world.

“That was inconceivable at the time but now we can envision that as being realistic,” Rabbi Winston said. “There are many aspects described in prophecy that skeptics say are impossible. It is all part of the bigger plan.”

