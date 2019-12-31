Who knew David Cronenberg’s Rabid would turn into a real-life documentary?

It begins with Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) and then quickly develops into Rabid Radical Liberalism (RRL). Those who become infected spread the disease and turn into bloodthirsty zombies wreaking havoc and chaos throughout liberal-infested cities across America. Pray it doesn’t happen to you.

RABID! #TrumpDerangementSyndrome

RABID (2020 Trailer)

YouTube version:

Facebook version:

