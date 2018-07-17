Rabid Wolf Blitzer Flips Out On Rand Paul For Standing With Trump, Questioning U.S. Intel

An hysterical Wolf Blitzer threw a hissy fit Monday on CNN after Senator Rand Paul said he “absolutely” stands with President Trump after his meeting with Putin in Helsinki and said he thinks partisan hacks attacking Trump may be suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
From Business Insider:
While President Donald Trump’s statements on Russia at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin were widely condemned by a group of bipartisan lawmakers, at least one US senator took a stand and said he was “absolutely” with the president.
“I think engagement with our adversaries, conversations with our adversaries, is a good idea,” Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said during an interview with CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer. “Even in the height of the Cold War, I think it was a good thing that [President John F. Kennedy] had a direct line to [Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev].”
Paul then went beyond backing Trump’s comments and blamed partisan leanings for the ongoing outrage.
“I think there is a bit of Trump-derangement syndrome,” Paul said. “I think there are people who hate the president so much that this could’ve easily been President Obama early in his first administration setting the reset button and trying to have better relations with Russia.”
Paul added that Russia was a valuable intelligence asset and could be helpful in establishing diplomatic relations with other adversaries, such as North Korea.
“All those things are good,” Paul said. “But because people hate Trump so much, all of that’s being lost.”
Paul’s interview with Blitzer became testy at times, as the CNN anchor interjected with a few follow-up questions.
“If you’re going to interrupt me on every question, Wolf, we can’t really have an interview,” Paul said. “If you want to have an interview, you got to let me answer the question.”
“You’re usually better than this … at doing an interview.”
One of the best points Rand made was pointing out how the US intelligence community was run by total hacks like Brennan, Comey and Strzok who are totally untrustworthy.
This is coming from the guy who voted for the Communist Party USA candidate in 1976. Give me a break https://t.co/0l8X8wiNWA
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 16, 2018
Here’s some more reactions:
Hard to hold the "intelligence community" in reverential awe when all the high profile alumni of it—McMullin, Brennan, Comey, etc.—are uniformly unimpressive political hacks.
— J Burton (@JBurtonXP) July 16, 2018
When a US president trusted his intelligence agencies. https://t.co/ZPJntDZ108
— LeonHadar (@leonhadar) July 16, 2018
Lied about WMDs.
Lied about NSA spying.
Lied about "unmasking."
Lying liars said what about Treason?
We can't hear you.
— Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) July 16, 2018
If the Trump Putin meeting shows us anything it’s not #treason
it’s that the mainstream media, major social media companies and intelligence agencies want WAR!
— Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) July 16, 2018
Notice how the actual life-or-death issues discussed at the summit, from Syria to Ukraine, are of almost zero importance to the US media. These issues pale in comparison to whether Trump winked or demanded vengeance for emails
— Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 16, 2018
You can think whatever you want about @realDonaldTrump but his effort to achieve peace and cooperation with Russia is the complete opposite of what the Deep State wants. They tried to disrupt this summit with the bullshit indictment of 12 Russians. It didn’t work. Congratulations
— Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 16, 2018
Once again I'm proven right about Trump: Singapore underscored it, and Helsinki proves it. He's the peace candidate and his supporters are the peace party, such as it is. His enemies are the War Party. Plain and simple.
— Justin Raimondo (@JustinRaimondo) July 16, 2018
Trump : I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace than to risk peace in pursuit of politics.
Policial Class: OH MY God, TREASON!!!
— Marketing Peace (@MarketSmartLee) July 16, 2018