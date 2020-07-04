Race-a-Saures Rampage: Grunyons Episode 6

The magical fun-loving Grunyons have returned! This time, Professor Mendicide has has unleashed the awesome riotous power of Race-a-saures Rex onto Grunyon Oaks. The monster is cancelling products from store shelves, destroying monuments and leveling buildings named after canceled leaders. Can anything stop this most powerful virtue signal?

Mirror:

Catch up on all the Grunyons episodes below:

Mendicide Monster: Grunyons Episode 5



NeighHigh Bunion: Grunyons Episode 4



Planet Boogaloo: Grunyons Episode 3



KARENHEIT 451 : Grunyons Episode 2



Gates of Hell: Grunyons Episode 1



