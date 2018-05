Rachel Dolezal, the former NAACP leader who pretended she was black only to be unmasked as a white woman in 2015, has been accused of welfare fraud.

Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in 2016, was charged this week with theft by welfare fraud, perjury and false verification for public assistance.

Court documents said she illegally received $8,747 in food assistance and $100 in child care assistance from August 2015 through November 2017.

