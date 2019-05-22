Race for Dem 2020 Nomination Over Before it Begins

New Hampshire’s 2020 presidential primary is still more than eight months away.

The two dozen candidates now in the race haven’t even faced off yet in debates. But the race for the Democratic presidential nomination is already over.

The winner: Joe Biden.

While the media will play up the expansive field — there are now 24 candidates vying for the nomination — and pretend there’s some kind of horse race (for ratings, of course), President Trump knows the game is done.

