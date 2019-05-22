Race for Dem 2020 Nomination Over Before it Begins

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

New Hampshire’s 2020 presidential primary is still more than eight months away.

The two dozen candidates now in the race haven’t even faced off yet in debates. But the race for the Democratic presidential nomination is already over.

The winner: Joe Biden.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While the media will play up the expansive field — there are now 24 candidates vying for the nomination — and pretend there’s some kind of horse race (for ratings, of course), President Trump knows the game is done.

Read more


Alex Jones breaks down how Bernie Sanders was photographed eating fried chicken while taking a photo with the black man who owns the same fried chicken company, as partisans on the left and right both jumped at the chance to call the Democratic presidential candidate racist for his ‘clear’ dog whistle.


Related Articles

Hysteria: Chicago High School Spends Over $50,000 Replacing Year Book Because Some Students Did the 'OK' Hand Sign

Hysteria: Chicago High School Spends Over $50,000 Replacing Year Book Because Some Students Did the ‘OK’ Hand Sign

U.S. News
Comments
New Study Finds America Became LESS Racist After Donald Trump Was Elected

New Study Finds America Became LESS Racist After Donald Trump Was Elected

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: ‘Hateful’ Dems On ‘Fishing Expedition’, Want ‘Do-Over’ On Mueller Report

U.S. News
comments

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Plummet To Yearly Low

U.S. News
comments

AOC Says Growing Cauliflower is ‘Colonial’

U.S. News
comments

Comments