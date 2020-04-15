Rachel Dolezal Trolled Into Performing 13 Per Cent/50 Per Cent Shout Out

Trans-racial activist Rachel Dolezal was trolled into performing a 13 per cent/50 per cent shout out by someone who paid Dolezal just $13.55 to embarrass herself.

The 13/50 meme refers to crime statistics which show that black people in America are responsible for roughly 50 per cent of homicides despite making up around 13 per cent of the population.

Since her dramatic and very public fall from grace, during which it was revealed that she was born very much white despite claiming to be black for most of her life, Dolezal appears to have reached a new low.

She was paid the pitiful sum by a user of the Cameo platform, where people can request celebrity shout outs in return for cash.

“Hi, this is Rachel Dolezal sending congratulations to the 13 per cent crew for hitting 55 per cent this year–that’s amazing,” the former NAACP chapter president said in the clip.

Someone paid Rachel Dolezal $13.55 to deliver this message on Cameo. pic.twitter.com/btMgMWKBXp — ᏔმƦჳ (@mooncult) April 14, 2020

“When 13 per cent of the company does 55 per cent of the work, you deserve recognition,” she added.

“But truth be told, it’s more like 6 per cent getting it done. So, you know who you are; congratulations on your success, and this message is from your regional manager,” said Dolezal.

The 6 per cent figure is a reference to the fact that most of the homicides are carried out by black males, who make up around 6 per cent of the U.S. population.

“That is so fucking funny. That is literally the funniest thing I’ve seen this year. You were truly the best follow ever,” remarked one respondent on Twitter.

“NEVER have I seen money better spent, whoever did this should get a medal,” tweeted another.

$13.55 for that?

It was worth every cent.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!