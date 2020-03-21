Rachel Maddow Calls On Networks To Censor President Trump's Coronavirus Briefings As Approval Climbs

As President Trump’s approval numbers climb over his response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, the mainstream media has begun to call for censoring his White House briefings.

After Trump’s approval climbed to 55% average according to several polls, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow called for major news networks on Friday to stop broadcasting his coronavirus task force briefings.

“If Trump is going to keep lying like he has been every day on stuff this important, we should, all of us, stop broadcasting it. Honestly, it’s going to cost lives,” Maddow said on “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

Maddow: If Trump is going to keep lying like he has been every day on stuff this important, we should, all of us, stop broadcasting it. Honestly, it's going to cost lives. pic.twitter.com/tMvyrE3YTK — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 21, 2020

But Maddow isn’t the only leftist concerned about Trump’s near-daily White House briefings.

An op-ed in The Boston Globe called for the same thing, claiming that Trump is putting the American people in danger by spreading “misinformation.”

And an op-ed in The Nation claims networks are helping Trump disseminate racism when he refers to the Wuhan coronavirus as the “Chinese virus.”

CNN even went so far as to claim that Trump was offering the American people false hope in a bizarre op-ed.

The more direct communication Trump has with the American people amid the coronavirus pandemic, the less power the media has to whip up hysteria and panic.



