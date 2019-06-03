Rachel Maddow Proposes Abortion Underground Railroad To Defy Pro-Life Laws

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow huddled with a Planned Parenthood advocate to scheme how to keep the unborn babies comfortable for the abortion industry in the wake of several southern states enacting strict pro-life legislation.

Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri director M’evie Mead sounded the alarm on pro-life legislation taking hold in her state as well as Alabama, Ohio, and Georgia, saying “emergency” measures were being taken to ensure women in those states could still get abortions.

“There will be an emergency plan to help patients access health care outside of the state,” Mead said Friday. “But people do need to know that already Missourians are facing tremendous challenges.”

That’s when Maddow proposed an underground “railroad effort” to take those women out of the pro-life states to get abortions.

“What you are describing there in terms of the emergency plan, if there needs to be a railroad effort in Missouri to try to help women get out of state to get to places where they can access abortion care because they can’t get it anywhere in the state, in addition to seeming dystopian and radical, it also sounds really expensive,” Maddow said.

“It sounds like you are already in a very expensive fight right now and it sounds like the future might be expensive, particularly if the court succeeds in shutting you down.”

The abortion debate reignited after the left passed radical late-term and partial-birth abortion legislation in Democrat-controlled states like New York, and several states including Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Ohio reacted by signing into law “heartbeat” bills that prohibit abortions when a heartbeat is detected in the womb.

