Rachel Maddow Slams Trump For Ending NK War Games, Suggests Putin Conspiracy

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is furious that President Trump is working towards peace with North Korea.

On her show Tuesday, Maddow suggested Trump’s decision to halt war games with South Korea is part of a Putin conspiracy.

Here’s the full clip. I’ll warn you in advance: it’s literally the most cringeworthy television I’ve ever watched (the russkie conspiracy theories are at the end).

She treats her viewers like they’re literally retarded — which I guess isn’t that unreasonable — but still, you’d think she wouldn’t want to limit her reach. She pauses after every point she makes and bugs her eyes out for dramatic effect as though she’s talking to a disabled child. It’s extremely off-putting, at least speaking as someone without any developmental disabilities.

To answer her idiotic conspiracy theory: the reason Trump ended war games is as a show of goodwill to try and make a deal in the interests of America and the people of South Korea who desperately want peace and an end to military tensions.

Shocking as this may seem, South Koreans do not want a nuclear bomb to be dropped on Seoul, which has a population of some 26,000,000.

I realize the war machine’s special interests come first for Rachel Maddow and her corporate masters, but Trump was elected without kowtowing to our ruling elites and ran on a platform of peace with Russia and ending stupid neocon/neolib wars, which is exactly what he’s doing now by working towards peace with North Korea.


