Rachel Maddow Spends Opening Segment About Mueller Report On Verge Of Tears

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow kept it together on Friday night, but just barely.

Returning unexpectedly from a fishing trip in Tennessee to broadcast in the wake of news that the newly-released Mueller report will not include an indictment of President Donald Trump, Maddow spent the better part of her Friday night opening segment seemingly on the verge of tears.

Here are the first few minutes of Maddow’s opening segment:

Calling the reason for her unexpected appearance “Mueller time,” Maddow said:

Our job tonight—as a country sort of or at least—what everybody in the country is going to be doing tonight is trying to figure out what it means that the report of special counsel Robert Mueller has finally been submitted. We’ve heard it said so many times that it was imminent, that it was done and maybe done and we didn’t know about it. Finally, it’s happened. In terms of what that means and what Mueller found, we know only the smallest little bits. This is the start of something apparently, not the end of something.

Later in the segment, the MSNBC host seemed to struggle even more to hold her composure, but she pressed through:


