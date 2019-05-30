Rachel Maddow's Ratings Continue to Collapse

Following the collapse of the Mueller investigation, Rachel Maddow’s ratings have continued to plummet, with her MSNBC show losing 700,000 viewers since January.

Maddow hit her peak in January this year when she averaged 3.3 million viewers.

However, that number dipped to 3.1 million in February and saw further declines from March onwards when the ‘Russian collusion’ narrative began to unravel.

She averaged 2,608,000 viewers per night with 410,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic in May, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson now comfortably occupy the number one and two spots in the cable news race.

Maddow has ceaselessly pushed the conspiracy theory that the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin since the start of Trump’s presidency and is now clearly paying the price.

CNN, which also breathlessly hyped the Mueller investigation, has lost 26 per cent of its viewership in a year.

Mark Zuckerberg hates it when you share this article on Facebook.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————