Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Plummet Since Conclusion of Mueller Probe

Image Credits: Paul Marotta/Getty Images.

Rachel Maddow’s audience plummeted 19 percent since the Justice Department announced the special counsel investigation turned up no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The MSNBC host drew an audience of 2.5 million viewers on Monday, the day after Attorney General William Barr’s announcement — down 19 percent from her average this year.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

On Tuesday, her audience dwindled further to 2.3 million, the Nielsen company said.

Read more


Paul Joseph Watson points out how late night propaganda artist and talk show host, Stephen Colbert, has decided to blame President Trump for the phony Russian collusion narrative pushed by himself and other mainstream media presstitutes onto the American people.


Related Articles

Judicial Watch Sues for Records of Communication Between Clapper, Brennan, CNN

Judicial Watch Sues for Records of Communication Between Clapper, Brennan, CNN

U.S. News
Comments
Poll: Majority of Voters Looking To Re-Elect Trump In 2020

Poll: Majority of Voters Looking To Re-Elect Trump In 2020

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker: Real Collusion Is Between Media And Democratic Party

U.S. News
comments

As Another Migrant Caravan Approaches, Trump Revives Threat To Close Southern Border

U.S. News
comments

Maxine Waters gives up on impeachment: ‘I think we do nothing now’

U.S. News
comments

Comments