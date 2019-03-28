Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Plummet Since Conclusion of Mueller Probe

Rachel Maddow’s audience plummeted 19 percent since the Justice Department announced the special counsel investigation turned up no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The MSNBC host drew an audience of 2.5 million viewers on Monday, the day after Attorney General William Barr’s announcement — down 19 percent from her average this year.

On Tuesday, her audience dwindled further to 2.3 million, the Nielsen company said.

