Rachel Maddow's Tin-Foil Hysteria Laid Bare In Devastating Twitter Takedown

While the MSM peddled tin-foil Trump-Russia collusion conspiracies for more than two years, one pundit in particular stands head-and-shoulders above the rest; MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. 

Night after night Maddow told lie after lie – promising her viewers Trump was finally, actually, definitely finished for one reason or another.

Maddow’s propaganda rants are too numerous to count – however The Nation‘s Aaron Maté is currently in the middle of a devastating Twitter takedown highlighting some of the MSNBC anchor’s most pathetic attempts to delegitimize the sitting president of the United States – after Maddow tweeted a Washington Post article about YouTube recommending an RT interview with Maté.

Enjoy – and perhaps give Maté a follow on Twitter.


