Racial Justice Rap Video Depicts White Child Being Hanged

A new racially-charged music video by rapper XXXTentacion that rails against police shootings of black men in America depicts a white child being hanged as a black child looks on.

The video for the song Look at Me begins by showing XXXTentacion inciting a riot in a school classroom before a mob beats up a white teacher with dildos while he raps about how he “can’t keep my dick in my pants.”

The rapper is then seen hanging from a tree while he makes references to the murders and beatings of Emmett Till, Philando Castile, Rodney King, as well as the recent violence in Charlottesville.

Before going on a long monologue about racial injustice, the scene cuts to two children, one white one black, being led towards a noose. XXXTentacion then puts the noose over the white boy’s head before pulling on another rope and hanging him. The boy is seen writhing around as the black child looks up at him.

The lyrics are sometimes contradictory. At one point, XXXTentacion appears to chastise looters in Ferguson and Baltimore for ransacking stores with the line, “Look at all the stores you wreckin’ – Nigga I reckon – Think about the people who own it for about a second – I know you got your problems but brother they got theirs.”

However, he later touches on the murder of police officers with the lines;

Murder ops

Killing shit

I’d enjoy the thrill of it

Bath in blood of officers

Different corpses, offing them

Auction them

Don’t you bark at them

Murder them

The video has not been age restricted or de-monetized on YouTube, despite the Google-owned company de-monetizing a broad range of political commentary for being “offensive” over the last 6 months. It currently has over 4.5 million views.

“XXXTen’s frankly insincere-looking turn toward sociopolitical consciousness will likely do little to quiet the chorus of his detractors, who still demand for him to take responsibility for his alleged violent actions and show accountability for the content of his music,” reports Uproxx.

XXXTentacion was recently hit with domestic abuse allegations after he was accused of head-butting, strangling and punching his pregnant partner.

The rapper responded to the allegations by releasing a video in which he stated, “Everybody that called me a domestic abuser, I’m finna domestically abuse ya’ll little sisters’ pussy from the back.”

Sounds like a really nice guy.

Watch the full video below.

