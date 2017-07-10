Racist? Macron Says African Women Having too Many Babies

French President Emmanuel Macron is under fire from irate leftists after he gave a speech at the G20 in which he identified Africa’s overpopulation as being the source of the country’s “civilizational” problems.

“The challenge of Africa is completely different, it is much deeper. It is civilizational today,” said Macron, adding, “One of the essential challenges of Africa….one of the countries that has seven or eight children born to each woman, you can choose to spend thousands of euros, but you will stabilize nothing.”

Macron says Africa's problems are "civilizational" and blames women with "7 or 8" kids. A repugnant speech. pic.twitter.com/4BqwDb7fqE — joe prince (@joeprince___) July 10, 2017

Leftists reacted to the speech by accusing Macron of engaging in racism.

“A repugnant speech….this is appalling,” tweeted Joe Prince, accusing Macron of suggesting Africa was “dumb & uncivilized” after France had exploited the country “to amass wealth” during its colonial days and that Macron “blaming someones civilization for their woes is racist.”

“He sucks much worse than I thought; he wants to shrink the legislature, kill unions, and thinks africans are stupid,” remarked Prince.

Others disagreed, pointing out that Macron had identified the legitimate problem of overpopulation in African countries.

Africa’s population explosion, which shows no signs of coming under control, will also exacerbate the migrant crisis in the long run.

Despite this, Macron has been a vehement supporter of importing “refugees,” the vast majority of whom are economic migrants arriving from countries not at war.

Back in January, Macron praised Angela Merkel for her refugee policy which has seen well over a million migrants enter the country since 2015.

“They saved our collective dignity by taking in refugees and providing them with accommodation and education,” said Macron, before slamming critics who expressed fears about the connection between open borders and Islamic terrorism as believing in a “hideous oversimplification”.

