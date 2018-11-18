Racist Note Left On Kansas Student's Door... Was Written By Himself

Kansas State University students were horrified after a student posted a picture of a racist note on the door frame of his home at Jardine Apartments. The note read, “Beware n***ers live here! Knock at your own risk.”

Immediately the calls went out (metaphorically speaking) to track down any Trump-supporters, MAGA-hat-wearers, or generally right-leaning members of the student community who MUST have been guilty of this horrible act.

WIBW reports that campus police began investigating the note, presumably with an open mind, and investigators say the student has admitted making the sign and hanging it.

Prior to the police determining the note was a hoax, Jeff Morris, K-State’s Vice President of Communication and Marketing, said acts like this are unacceptable and not tolerated at the University.

“We’re rallying behind the students to make sure they know their supported and apart of the K-State family,” Morris said.

“At this time we don’t know who did this, or why, or what their motivations were, and we don’t want to speculate until we finish the investigation.”

The school says they will handle the situation “in accordance with applicable disciplinary procedures.”

As WIBW noted, officials did not define what that entailed, but we are sure it will involve group hugs, safe-spaces, and “it’s-the-environment-that-did-it” excuses.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Tijuana Mayor Denounces ‘Horde’ Of Caravan Migrants, Calls For Swift Deportation

Tijuana Mayor Denounces ‘Horde’ Of Caravan Migrants, Calls For Swift Deportation

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Fires Off Blistering Tweets Over NYT Story Claiming He’s Questioned Pence’s Loyalty

Trump Fires Off Blistering Tweets Over NYT Story Claiming He’s Questioned Pence’s Loyalty

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Carlson Scolds CNN’s Stelter for Report on His Door After Mob Outside House: ‘I Hope You’re Ashamed’

U.S. News
comments

Trump on Acosta Returning to White House: ‘If He Misbehaves, We’ll Throw Him Out’

U.S. News
comments

Trump Dismisses Climate Change Questions About Wildfires: ‘I Want Great Climate’

U.S. News
comments

Comments