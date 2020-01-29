"Racist" Video Shows Commuters Covering Their Faces Near Chinese Woman

A “racist” video has emerged showing commuters on public transport in Paris covering their faces as a Chinese woman sits nearby.

“This is RACIST,” tweeted the user who posted the clip, which shows a man and a woman, both white, covering their mouths and noses with their clothing as a Chinese woman on her phone sits opposite with her suitcase beside her.

However, one black respondent pointed out that Chinese people acted in a similar way during the ebola outbreak.

“Better safe than sorry. You should have seen how chinese were brazen when Ebola was around,” he tweeted.

Others asserted that the behavior of the man and the woman was not racist.

“I don’t think fear is the same as being racist. These people are scared and just want to stay alive you know,” said one.

“So taking preventive measures to secure yourself from a deadly virus with no cure is racist. Wow,” added another.

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted innumerable warnings about “racism” as many authorities seem more concerned about people being offended than the actual spread of the epidemic.

As we reported yesterday, the UK Boarding Schools Association warned its students that any expressions of “xenophobia” against Chinese people would not be tolerated, despite none being recorded.

Instead of telling people who will be gathered in enclosed spaces to practice proper hygiene and wash their hands, the Association appears to be more concerned about mean words.

