Rahm Emanuel declares Chicago 'Trump-free zone' after DACA decision

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel declared the city a “Trump-free zone” after the Trump administration announced it was rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Tuesday.

The program, enacted by former President Barack Obama in 2012, protected people under the age of 18 who were brought to the U.S. illegally from deportation.

“To all the Dreamers that are here in this room, and in the city of Chicago, you are welcomed in the city of Chicago. This is your home and you have nothing to worry about,” Emanuel told students during their first day of school.

