Rainbow Crosswalks Expected To Be Completed Next Month

LGBTQ community advocate Sarah Rose said Tuesday we may soon be walking on rainbows at the Midtown intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.

“At its most basic, it’s just paint on the street,” she said.

But the LGBTQ community knows it means so much more.

“There’s one in Hollywood, one in San Francisco, but ya know, Atlanta is really the first in the South to have these,” Rose said.

In 2015, the city of Atlanta temporarily installed rainbow crosswalks, but they were removed after Gay Pride festivities. Monday, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed approved their permanent return.

Read more


Related Articles

Decades of Blaming Violence on the Right

Decades of Blaming Violence on the Right

Hot News
Comments
New Jersey School to Reissue Yearbooks with Students Wearing Pro-trump Shirts

New Jersey School to Reissue Yearbooks with Students Wearing Pro-trump Shirts

Hot News
Comments

#HuntRepublicans: Dem Strategist Calls For Civil War

Hot News
Comments

Starbucks Employees Bully Trump Supporting Customer

Hot News
Comments

Low-Ratings Don Lemon Lies About Alex Jones

Hot News
Comments

Comments