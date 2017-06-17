Rainbow Crosswalks Expected To Be Completed Next Month

LGBTQ community advocate Sarah Rose said Tuesday we may soon be walking on rainbows at the Midtown intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.

“At its most basic, it’s just paint on the street,” she said.

But the LGBTQ community knows it means so much more.

“There’s one in Hollywood, one in San Francisco, but ya know, Atlanta is really the first in the South to have these,” Rose said.

In 2015, the city of Atlanta temporarily installed rainbow crosswalks, but they were removed after Gay Pride festivities. Monday, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed approved their permanent return.

