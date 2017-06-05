Ramadan Australia: Gunman Takes Hostages, Tells TV Station 'This Is For ISIS'

A gunman who took a woman hostage and is suspected of killing another man called up a TV newsroom during the siege to claim: ‘This is for IS, this is for al-Qaeda’.

‘Severe gunfire’ rang out inside ‘The Buckingham’ serviced apartments on Bay Street, in Brighton, Melbourne, shortly after 6pm on Monday, bringing the hostage situation to an end.

A hostage situation is unfolding in Melbourne where heavily armed police have surrounded an apartment building. #Brighton #7News pic.twitter.com/b21PGcpGP1 — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) June 5, 2017

But moments before police shot the man dead, he called Channel 7’s newsroom to claim he was carrying out a terrorist attack on behalf of Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

The gunman responsible for the act was reportedly well known to counter terrorism police in Victoria, with investigations ongoing about the link of terror to the attack.

