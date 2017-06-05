Ramadan Australia: Gunman Takes Hostages, Tells TV Station 'This Is For ISIS'

Image Credits: 7 News / Twitter.

A gunman who took a woman hostage and is suspected of killing another man called up a TV newsroom during the siege to claim: ‘This is for IS, this is for al-Qaeda’.

‘Severe gunfire’ rang out inside ‘The Buckingham’ serviced apartments on Bay Street, in Brighton, Melbourne, shortly after 6pm on Monday, bringing the hostage situation to an end.

But moments before police shot the man dead, he called Channel 7’s newsroom to claim he was carrying out a terrorist attack on behalf of Islamic State and al-Qaeda.

The gunman responsible for the act was reportedly well known to counter terrorism police in Victoria, with investigations ongoing about the link of terror to the attack.

