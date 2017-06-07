Ramadan Londonistan: Nursery Worker Stabbed In Broad Daylight by Female Trio Yelling "Allah"

A nursery worker was stabbed by three women as they chanted ‘Allah will get you’.

Karrien Stevens, who runs Little Diamonds nursery in Hermon Hill, London confirmed that a member of staff, aged in her 30s, was slashed by three women while on her way to work this morning.

The victim was walking down Wanstead High Street in north London when she was set upon by three girls and knifed, according to her boss.

It is believed that the victim was stabbed from behind as her attackers chanted ‘Allah’, however police are not treating it as a terrorist incident.

