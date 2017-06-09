Ramadan Rage 2017 Hits Grim Milestone: 1,003 Dead, 1,036 Wounded

Welcome to Breitbart News’s running tally of worldwide jihadist terrorist attacks during Ramadan 2017. Check back for updates through the end of the Islamic holy month on June 24.

The death toll in the first 14 days of holiest month for Muslims has reached a grim milestone: more than 70 attacks in 21 predominantly Muslim countries have yielded an estimated 1,003 fatalities and 1,036 injuries.

With more than half of the month leftover, this year’s Ramadan is already the bloodiest in recent memory, far surpassing the 421 deaths and 729 injuries that took place during the same period in 2016, considered the deadliest Ramadan in years.

On June 8, the United Nations reported that the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) alone executed 231 civilians between May 26 and June 3 as they tried to escape Mosul, the jihadist group’s last major stronghold in Iraq currently under siege by U.S.-backed local forces.

