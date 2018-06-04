Ramadan Rage: Jihadists Kill 352, Wound Nearly 500 in Less Than Month

Casualties at the hands of jihadists during the holiest month for Muslims, Ramadan, have already exceeded 800 this year with 352 deaths and 449 injuries, a Breitbart News tally shows.

Breitbart News’ most recent count covers deaths and injuries between May 17, when Ramadan started for most Muslim across the globe, and Sunday, May 3 (18 days).

That means, on average, terrorists have killed about 20 people and wounded 30 others each day since the beginning of Ramadan. Over the last week alone (since Breitbart news last updated its count), terrorists killed about 150 people.

During Ramadan, most Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, having sex, and other physical needs each day, starting from before the break of dawn until sunset.

