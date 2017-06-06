Ramadan Terrorist DEATH TOLL Hits 180

Five major terror attacks have sprung up across the globe since the beginning of Muslim holy month of Ramadan May 26, now with a death toll of 180.

Islamist terrorist groups usually use the holiday to mount more significant terrorist attacks, and promise their followers extra benefits for dying in such attacks during the holy month.

The major attacks of Ramadan 2017 include twin suicide bombings in Baghdad, a massive suicide borne vehicle bomb in Afghanistan, a complex attack in London, and a shooting in Melbourne.

The Baghdad bombings targeted both an ice cream shop and elderly pension distribution center. The ice cream shop was frequented by families with small children and killed 10. The first bombing killed 12, and nearly 100 were injured between the two blasts.

The second bombing in Afghanistan killed nearly 150 people and injured hundreds more. The massive suicide vehicle struck one of the safest areas of Kabul in Afghanistan and destroyed parts of the German embassy. Several German and U.S. citizens were killed in the attack. Afghan officials believe that Taliban elements headed by the Haqqani network are responsible for the attack.

Three Islamic extremists also mowed down dozens of pedestrians Saturday on London Bridge before getting out their van and stabbing as many possible. The trio was shot dead within eight minutes of the attack but managed killed seven and injure dozens more.

The final major attack resulting in a death occurred Monday in Australia when a gunman killed a building employee during a hostage siege. The gunman told an Australian broadcaster he was acting on behalf of the Islamic State.