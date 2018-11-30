Rampage: French Riots Spread to Belgium

Image Credits: Kristoffer Trolle, Flickr.

Belgian police used water cannons and deployed tear gas in central Brussels to drive back protesters inspired by France’s “yellow vest” anti-tax movement as demonstrators forced the European Commission headquarters into a temporary lockdown.

Hundreds of activists made Belgium’s political landmarks their target, marching between landmarks amid clouds of smoke from firecrackers and smoke bombs, as they were stalked by dozens of baton-wielding riot officers ready to pounce. Protesters descended on the European Commission’s Berlaymont headquarters, the heart of EU decision-making, as they created Belgium’s own ‘yellow jacket’ campaign against rising fuel prices and the cost of living. The EU Commission was forced to temporarily shut its doors as the building’s security guards refused to let anyone in or out while protesters marched passed.

A lone ‘yellow jacket’ remained stationed outside the bolted doors, insisting the Berlaymont was now “closed for the day.”

Read more


Related Articles

What’s Really Going On In Tijuana With The Migrant Caravan

What’s Really Going On In Tijuana With The Migrant Caravan

Globalism
Comments
8-Year-Old German Girl Bullied, Stabbed at Migrant Majority School, Teacher Covers It Up - Report

8-Year-Old German Girl Bullied, Stabbed at Migrant Majority School, Teacher Covers It Up – Report

Globalism
Comments

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg Reportedly Told Staff to Research George Soros

Globalism
Comments

Fisherman Throws Back Two Tons of Dead Fish Due to EU Fishing Quotas

Globalism
Comments

Hungary Won’t Budge on UN’s Migration Compact

Globalism
Comments

Comments