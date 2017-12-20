Rampant Pedophilia in Pakistani Madrassas

A recent Associated Press probe provided accounts of the rampant pedophilia.

A recent Associated Press (AP) probe provided accounts of the rampant pedophilia, allowed to go unchecked due to a combination of factors, among them the fact that most of the victims are from poor and vulnerable families.

Those who do try to complain are often bribed or threatened into silence. As a result, the head of Sahil said, the 359 cases reported by the media over the past decade are “barely the tip of the iceberg.”

Read more