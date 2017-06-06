Rand Paul: ALL Leakers Need To Be Weeded Out

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has called for every person who is leaking classified government information to the media to be weeded out and punished accordingly.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, in the wake of one leaker being arrested, Paul urged that it is an urgent matter of national security to find every single one and bring them to justice.

.@RandPaul: All of the leakers have to be found. We can't have intel officials willy-nilly releasing classified information to the public. pic.twitter.com/tV5wVEgkGX — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 6, 2017

“We just can’t have everybody in the intelligence community, they have such power to suck up every bit of every transmission, every communication we ever made, we can’t just have them willy-nilly releasing that to the public,” Paul said.

“We cannot live in fear of our own intelligence community,” the Senator exclaimed.

“All of them have to be found, and I guarantee there’s a paper or a computer trail of who released these documents and who released these conversations.” Paul added.

“Careful logs are kept about this, I’m told, so if Susan Rice unmasked anybody we should have a record of it,” Paul continued, veering the conversation to the former Attorney General, who is thought to have unmasked Trump campaign officials heard in secret recordings.

The Senator also touched upon the fact that he believes he was a victim of wiretapping, under the Obama government, and noted that he believes it can only have been for political reasons.

“I have no idea. I really don’t have any ties to Russia surely, I don’t believe I’ve met the ambassador. I might have met him once at a reception. But for them to draw a link from me to any foreign country would be a real stretch. I don’t know why they would have unless its for political purposes.” Paul stated.