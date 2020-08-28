Rand Paul Believes Mob Who Assaulted Him "Paid To Be Anarchists"

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) appeared on Fox & Friends on Friday to describe his encounter with BLM after Thursday’s RNC where rioters mobbed and attacked Paul and his wife.

“It was horrific,” Paul stated. “We had two women with us who were friends of ours and we came out of the speech but we couldn’t go to our hotel across the street because the mob was already chasing people down who chose to go out that exit.”

Paul and his group were told by Secret Service to go the Trump Hotel 45 minutes away and then, they took an Uber all the way back to their hotel across the street from the White House.

When their Uber was blocked by protesters, Paul decided to walk with his group two blocks to the hotel, and that’s when the mob attacked.

“They saw me right when we got to the policemen fortunately or I don’t think we would have survived,” Paul said.

“As they were surrounding us and everyone got closer and closer I whispered to the policeman, ‘They know who I am, you’ve got to get reinforcements it’s going to get worse.'”

As the crowd got larger and closer to Paul and his wife, they shouted threats, even saying they’d kill them if police weren’t in the way.

Some in the crowd shouted, “Say her name!” in reference to Breonna Taylor… meanwhile, Rand Paul is the man who wrote the Breonna Taylor law to end no-knock raids.

Paul thanked the police who protected them and said if they weren’t there, they’d have ended up like some of the people who have been pummeled on video during riots in the past few months.

“I believe there are going to be people who are involved with the attack on us that actually were paid to come here, are not from Washington, D.C., and are sort of paid to be anarchists,” he declared. “This is disturbing because really, if you’re inciting a riot that’s a crime, but if you’re paying someone to incite a riot that person needs to go to jail as well.”

Was Paul referring to George Soros?

Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House. Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 28, 2020

See the melee for yourself:

Rand Paul just got chased by a crowd back to his hotel, after leaving the White House from Trump’s Republican Party Nomination #DC #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/h1kPcZG1jh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 28, 2020

