Rand Paul Calls For Investigation Into Obama Loyalists Who ‘Colluded’ Against Trump

Senator Rand Paul has called for an investigation into senior Obama officials who could have actively tried to prevent Donald Trump being elected.

Paul sent out the call via Twitter:

Time to investigate high ranking Obama government officials who might have colluded to prevent the election of @realDonaldTrump! This could be WORSE than Watergate! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 21, 2017

Paul’s comments come in the wake of further revelations that members of Robert Mueller’s investigative team looking into the Russian collusion conspiracy theory are virulently anti-Trump.

It is now public knowledge that FBI official Peter Strozk, a leading supervisor on the Russia investigation since the Summer of 2016, as well as a leader of the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server, sent anti-Trump and pro-Hillary Clinton text messages.

As Infowars has reported, Strozk discussed an “insurance policy” in case Donald Trump won the presidential election, in an exchange with lawyer Lisa Page, and almost certainly with Deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe.

FBI agent Peter Strzok texted his colleague Lisa Page before Election Day: "I'm afraid we can't take that risk (Trump winning). It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40." We deserve to know what the insurance policy to subvert democracy was. pic.twitter.com/hrvrXR1S8v — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 13, 2017

Another Republican Representative, Jim Jordan of Ohio argued Wednesday that the majority of Mueller’s team opposes Trump. He also noted that the Clintons paid Russians to influence the 2016 election.

"Of course not!" Republican Rep. Jim Jordan says he has not coordinated with White House or Fox News about talking points on Mueller investigation pic.twitter.com/JF1f4jGPWZ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) December 21, 2017

“We know, for a fact, the Clinton campaign paid Russians to do what? To influence the election. And yet we’ve had this months-long investigation by Bob Mueller with no evidence that President Trump worked with Russians in any way.” Jordan said in an interview with CNN.

“It’s not the anti-Trump messages that bother me about Peter Strzok.” Jordan added.

“Most of Mueller’s team is anti-Trump. We know that. What concerns me is the intent to carry out a plan to disrupt the election. Because as Mr. Strzok said, we can’t afford to leave this in we the people’s hands. That is a problem.” he added.

It also now appears that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has instructed Justice Department prosecutors to ask FBI agents to explain evidence they uncovered regarding the Uranium One deal, which has been intrinsically linked to the Clinton Foundation.