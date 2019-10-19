Rand Paul Confronted By Unhinged Leftist In California Restaurant

Image Credits: @SergioGor/Twitter.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and a senior staffer were confronted by two “aggressive” liberals while eating lunch in a California restaurant.

One appeared more calm and civil, but the other quickly became angry and combative.

Paul’s deputy chief of staff, Sergio Gor, posted the interaction on Twitter Friday.

“While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility,” Gor wrote Friday evening. “Check out the vid! #unhinged.”

The video starts with a man talking calmly and insisting he’s “not being rude” and that he has “a right to speak” to Paul because he’s a public official.

A liberal woman recording with her phone then gets confrontational.

“You just ran into two people from New York, kiddo, and we’re not putting up with your Republican bullshit!” she yells.

The calm man in the interaction then says: “All I am saying is that while you and I possibly, probably, don’t have much in common politically, alright? We are Americans.”

This interaction is a good example of the stark contrast between a civil American and an unhinged leftist with Trump Derangement Syndrome, and how the average liberal voter in California behaves.

