Rand Paul: 'Conservatives Are Getting Squat From Pork Fest Health Bill'

Image Credits: flickr, 59937401@N07.

As the debate over the repeal and replacement of Obamacare drags on into another week, Senator Rand Paul has spoken out against GOP leaders, saying that they are not giving conservatives anything they have asked for.

“Conservatives are getting squat” Paul said in an interview with Fox & Friends:

“There’s no promise of a clean repeal vote,” Paul urged, adding “If they’re not even going to talk with conservatives, if we’re going to be excluded from the process, conservatives don’t need to participate in this pork fest.”

Senator Paul also stated that there is “probably nobody in Congress more for repealing and replacing all of ObamaCare” than he is.

“I campaigned on it … but what they’re putting forward isn’t repeal and it becomes a huge insurance bailout,” Paul exclaimed.

Paul said that he is trying extremely hard to compromise with the party leadership, but that he needs at least some of his concerns addressing in order to continue.

Paul said he needs “at least assurance we’re going to have one vote on what conservatives promised, which was a clean repeal of Obamacare.”

Meanwhile, the President chimed in on Obamacare, Tweeting that ‘ObamaCare is torturing the American People. The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand.’

In comments to reporters yesterday, following a meeting of Republican Senators, Trump said “The American people have waited long enough. There has been enough talk and no action. Now is the time for action.”

“Obamacare has broken our system. It’s broken. It’s collapsing. It’s gone. And now it is up to us to get great health care for the American people.” Trump added.


