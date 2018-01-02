Rand Paul 'Couldn't Agree More' With Trump

Senator Rand Paul expressed overwhelming endorsement for Donald Trump after the President vowed to end years of aid going to Pakistan, given the fact that the country harbors terrorists.

Trump tweeted a promise to put a halt to Pakistan receiving billions of dollars from the US government every year for the last decade and a half.

The President said that no more will he tolerate the Pakistani authorities ‘lies and deceit’, and ‘thinking of our leaders as fools’.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Senator Rand Paul responded to give a whole hearted thumbs up to Trump’s sentiment, noting that he himself has advocated ending aid to Pakistan for years.

Paul vowed to ‘lead the charge in the Senate’, urging ‘Let’s make this happen’.

I couldn’t agree more. I’ve been fighting to end aid to Pakistan for years and will again lead the charge in the Senate. Let’s make this happen @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/v4KrOrWOyS https://t.co/JNNChCfVqP — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 1, 2018

Meanwhile, Paul also vowed to ‘restore the fourth amendment’ by working on a bipartisan solution to surveillance reform:

Happy New Year! My New Year’s Resolution is to work for a bipartisan solution to surveillance reform and restore the fourth amendment. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 1, 2018

It was reported last week that the administration is considering withholding $225 million in aid to Pakistan over frustration with its handling of terror networks.

Pakistan’s defense minister responded to Trump Monday, saying that the US has acted with “nothing but invective and mistrust” toward Pakistan for years.

“[Pakistan] as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust,” Khurram Dastgir-Khan tweeted.

Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust. They overlook cross-border safe havens of terrorists who murder Pakistanis. — Pak Minister Defence (@PakMnstrDefence) January 1, 2018

The US ambassador to Pakistan, David Hale, was reportedly summoned to the Pakistani foreign ministry to explain Trump’s comments.